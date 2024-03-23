Police: Street cameras help solve a Bunnell shooting investigation

BUNNELL, Fla. — Bunnell Police Department made an arrest in a shooting case with the help of street cameras.

On Friday, The Bunnell Police obtained an arrest warrant for Antarius Zynell Henderson, 23, who was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Henderson was found in Putnam County and was arrested for shooting a 19-year-old man on March 16.

Last Saturday, the Bunnell Police Officers and Flagler County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a person shot on 500 East Drain Street.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with two gunshot wounds. The man has to be airlifted to Halifax Medical Center with a trauma alert status, using a TraumaOne South helicopter.

After two separate drive-by shootings in 2022, the Bunnell City Commission made a nearly $300,000 investment into upgrading a network of pole cameras in the area. The camera owned by the city and the Flagler County Housing Authority revealed more about the recent shooting.

Police said the video shows three shooters firing at different moments.

Investigators said what started as a small gathering of men at the intersection of East Drain Street and Hymon Circle led into a fist fight between two men. The apparent loser of the fight, Henderson, walked over to a silver Mercedes and started firing a handgun, police said.

Investigators said the bystanders started to run away, including the victim, who was wounded.

Officers said the victim managed to run to a front door of a home on 500 East Drain Street begging for help and pushing on the doorbell, which happened to be a doorbell camera. The residents of the home came outside to help the victim and called 911.

Officials said that during the gunfight a second shooter appeared to start firing at Henderson.

Police said the second shooter handed the handgun to a third person and ran away. The third person briefly ran towards Henderson’s direction and fired several times then fled the scene on foot.

Investigators said they had seven search warrants, interviewed 15 individuals and located cell phone video footage of the street fight.

Evidence shows Henderson is one of the six people arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

Police said they found Henderson’s car in the Palatka area, where law enforcement from Flagler County, Putnam County and Palatka were searching for him. He was then arrested and booked into the Putnam County Jail.

Henderson has two prior misdemeanor rests for domestic battery and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

Antarius Zynell Henderson

