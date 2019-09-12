Police: Suspect barricades himself in Palm Bay home as officers investigate shooting

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police officers are investigating a shooting Thursday on Babcock Street and Fallon Boulevard.
Police said a suspect is barricaded in a home.
"We ask citizens avoid the area until situation is resolved," police said in a tweet.
No further information has been released. WFTV.com is gathering information on this developing story.
Officers are in area of Babcock St. and Fallon Blvd investigating a shooting. The Suspect is barricaded in residence at this time. We ask citizens avoid the area until situation is resolved.
