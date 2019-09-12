  • Police: Suspect barricades himself in Palm Bay home as officers investigate shooting

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police officers are investigating a shooting Thursday on Babcock Street and Fallon Boulevard.

     

    Police said a suspect is barricaded in a home.

     

    "We ask citizens avoid the area until situation is resolved," police said in a tweet.

     

    No further information has been released. WFTV.com is gathering information on this developing story.

     

