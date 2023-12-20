Police: Toddler survives being thrown from car after crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — A toddler was taken to the hospital after a crash in Ocala Tuesday night.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Ocala police responded to the intersection of North Pine Avenue and NW 35th Street just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

READ: Volusia County deputy injured in shooting by barricaded person in Deltona, officials say

Police say they’re still investigating the sequence of events leading up to the crash, but noted that a three-year-old child was ejected from one of the vehicles.

The child was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries but was eventually stabilized, according to the police department.

Police did not say whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

The northbound lanes of Pine Avenue and both directions of travel on NW 35th Street were blocked while police conducted their investigation into the crash. The roadway has since reopened.

READ: Kissimmee man accused of beating 6-year-old son to death for drinking from toilet due in court

The police department’s investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group