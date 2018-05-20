Police: Two shot in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot in Palm Bay on Saturday evening, police said.
The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. along the 1400 block of Rila Street Southeast.
The victims, who police did not identify, were taken to nearby hospitals in serious but stable condition, police said.
Police said a suspect is in custody.
No further details are available.
