Police: Woman shot at Kissimmee apartment complex

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A woman is in a hospital after she was shot in Kissimmee Sunday morning, police said.
The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. along the 3800 block of Bay Club Circle.
The woman, who police did not identify, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
No arrests have been made at this time, police said.
On scene now near Bay Club Circle where KISSIMMEE PD says a woman is in critical condition after being shot. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/9qJMUaWTxF— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) January 6, 2019
