Police: Woman tries to grab officer's gun, stabs him with pen

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police said a woman tried several times to grab a Daytona Beach officer's gun, and when that failed, she tried to stab him with a pen she had grabbed from his pocket.
Investigators said the woman also tried to strangle her live-in girlfriend and threatened to kill a 9-year-old girl.
Police body camera video shows the moment backup arrived as an officer struggled to arrest 25 year-old Valencia Leno.
“This started as domestic violence, where our suspect was trying to strangle her partner. Then she ran out the door,” said Daytona Beach Police Department spokesperson Lyda Longa.
Leno is facing charges of battery and resisting arrest with violence, along with other charges.
According to a police report, Leno allegedly tried to choke her her partner and said, "You want me to kill your kid?"
Leno is accused of trying to grab the officer’s gun and Taser before using two ink pens from his pocket to stab him in the chest area.
“Of course, he was wearing a bulletproof vest, so that saved him from being injured,” said Longa.
As she struggled to avoid being placed in a police car, she said to police, “Just kill me,” according to police.
The Department of Children and Families is now investigating because a child was involved in the incident.
Leno's partner told police the fight started because Leno refused to get a job.
