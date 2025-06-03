Polk County deputy shoots at alleged gang member accused of injuring multiple people while fleeing

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy shot at a suspect they say was fleeing the scene. The suspect was not hit, but his vehicle was.

It happened Monday afternoon when deputies say they tried to arrest an alleged gang member they believe had a trafficking amount of methamphetamine in front of the Sunoco at 1502 Recker Highway in Winter Haven.

The sheriff’s office says the man drove off, crashing into multiple law enforcement vehicles and forcing a deputy to the ground. That deputy was injured in the process, the department said.

A news release states a deputy fired several shots at the suspect, striking his vehicle, but the suspect was not hit.

The suspect was captured about a mile away after he allegedly sideswiped another vehicle after crossing the railroad tracks on North Lake Shipp Drive. Two occupants in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The suspect had a blatant disregard for the safety of others. A very dangerous drug dealer is now where he belongsin the Polk County Jail. Fortunately, our deputy was not seriously injured and is expected to make a full recovery,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

The suspect was identified as Tonyo Evans, 39, of Eagle Lake. Tentative charges against him include multiple counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, trafficking in methamphetamine and fleeing to elude.

“The suspect had a blatant disregard for the safety of others. A very dangerous drug dealer is now where he belongs in the Polk County Jail. Fortunately, our deputy was not seriously injured and is expected to make a full recovery,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

The investigations new underway include an independent investigation by the 10th Judicial Circuit’s Officer-Involved Deadly Incident Task Force, an internal investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Investigations Unit. All investigative findings will be forwarded to the 10th Judicial Circuit state attorney’s office for its investigation and review.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group