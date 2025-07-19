Local

Polk County house fire claims lives of ten dogs, hospitalizes two, including child

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire at 237 Shady Oak Ave. in Lake Wales on Friday evening hospitalized two people and resulted in ten dogs’ deaths.

Polk County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene of the fire at 5:20 p.m., discovering the house completely engulfed. They transported one adult and one pediatric patient to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The fire resulted in the deaths of three adult dogs and seven puppies, while no Polk County Fire Rescue personnel were hurt during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and there is no information available about the current condition of the hospitalized individuals.

