Polk County man accused of bringing fake gun to Catholic school campus, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old Polk County man is accused of bringing a fake gun onto a private school campus.

Polk County deputies said surveillance pictures show a man on the campus of Resurrection Catholic Church and Private School in Lakeland on Wednesday.

The school was placed on lockdown after an employee spotted the man near a car with what looked like a gun.

Deputies said Adrian Araujo-Garcia called them after seeing his picture online.

He told them he went to the church to pray and didn’t notice this toy gun was in his relative’s car until he was there.

Araujo-Garcia faces charges of disorderly conduct and interrupting school function.

“Thanks to the citizen who saw something, and said something, and the rapid response by the Sheriff’s Office and the Lakeland Police Department, along with your immediate response on social media, we have identified and detained the person of interest who was at the Resurrection Catholic Church and school earlier today,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “We are questioning him at this time. We know now after locating this person that there was not, and is not, any threat to the students or staff at the school today. You have once again proven what a great community you are by seeing something, and saying something, and by working together with law enforcement to help us identify this person so quickly. We will have more details about any pending charges later during the investigation.”

