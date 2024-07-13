Polk County man shot, killed after driving over his grandmother, crashing into deputy, sheriff says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Polk County.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Oakwood Estates neighborhood in Winter Haven.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies responded to the area after receiving a call that a man ran over his grandmother during an argument.

The sheriff says 19-year-old Henry Maynard tried to hurt deputies who arrived at the scene.

“As soon as he rammed our deputy vehicle extremely hard, he jumped out, there was a confrontation, and the deputy shot the suspect, who is deceased at the scene,” Judd said.

Deputies said Maynard had a previous arrest for aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s office identified Deputy Sheriff Christian Quattlebaum, 26, was involved in the incident and added he has been with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for 4.5 years.

