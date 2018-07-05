0 Polk County preteen grabs knife, chases away burglar

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A burglar met his match when he broke into a Polk County home: A 12-year-old girl with a knife scared him away.

"I feel like if I would've got scared he would've got scared," said Paris Hall, who told Tampa’s ABC affiliate she was in a deep sleep Monday morning when she woke to see a man she didn’t know in her bedroom.

"I had an old phone sitting on my dresser, so I guess he looked at that and made up an excuse saying 'Oh my uncle told me to come get my phone,'" Hall said.

She didn't buy it.

"I told him to leave and he went out the back door," said Hall.

If things weren't scary enough, when she walked out the front door to call police, he was standing outside. That’s when Hall said she grabbed a kitchen knife.

'“I had went back over to the door and I had the knife and I told him I said 'You need to leave I don't know you … I don't want to go outside and chill with you,'" Hall said.

The burglar did get away, but Paris was able to remember his face. Lake Wales police released a sketch of the man they’re looking for.

"When the police finally catch him I'll be relieved," Hall said.

