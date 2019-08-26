Polk County students placed letter threatening school shooting in teacher's mailbox, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Three teenagers were arrested after a folded piece of notebook paper that made threats of a school shooting was found Friday in the mailbox of an Auburndale High School teacher, according to police.
Officials said the note, which had "school shooting" written and a drawing that appeared to show students, desks and exit signs, was found by the spouse of the teacher and turned over to the Auburndale High School resource officer.
A video was later obtained Sunday that showed three teenagers in the area where the note was placed in the mailbox.
The video was viewed by staff members at the high school and officials were able to identify the three as Auburndale High School students -- each 14 years old.
One of the students told investigators that they found the note on the floor during his 6th period class and later placed it in the mailbox at random due to a "dare."
None of the students admitted to writing the note.
All three were arrested and charged with written threats to do harm or kill, which is a second-degree felony.
School Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd released a statement on the incident:
I commend our staff and the Auburndale Police Department for quickly responding to this incident and working together to keep our students safe. Safety is — and always will be — our top priority at Polk County Public Schools. Safety is also a shared responsibility. We must all be observant, and if we see or hear anything that makes us feel unsafe, we must promptly report it to school administrators or a School Resource Officer. Working together, we can keep Polk County Public Schools safe.
