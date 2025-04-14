Polk County woman accused of driving into woman who was walking with her estranged husband

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Polk County is accused of deliberately running over another woman with her car.

Deputies said 41-year-old Christdon Reese, who was already on probation, was arrested after driving into a woman she saw walking with her estranged husband.

Reese saw the couple walking to a Circle K store on U.S. Hwy 92 East in Auburndale.

After striking the woman, Reese fled the scene before being arrested later, police said.

Reese faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies also stated that Reese has been on probation for a retail theft charge in Osceola County since 2023, and she was additionally charged with a violation of probation.

