Local

Polk County woman accused of driving into woman who was walking with her estranged husband

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Polk County woman accused of driving into woman who was walking with her estranged husband
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Polk County is accused of deliberately running over another woman with her car.

Deputies said 41-year-old Christdon Reese, who was already on probation, was arrested after driving into a woman she saw walking with her estranged husband.

Reese saw the couple walking to a Circle K store on U.S. Hwy 92 East in Auburndale.

After striking the woman, Reese fled the scene before being arrested later, police said.

Reese faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies also stated that Reese has been on probation for a retail theft charge in Osceola County since 2023, and she was additionally charged with a violation of probation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read