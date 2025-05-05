Florida Poly honors its biggest graduating class ever

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida Polytechnic University in Polk County celebrated its largest commencement ceremony to date on Sunday, May 4, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.

Over 330 brilliant and passionate STEM students celebrated the achievement of earning their bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the event, showcasing their hard work and dedication.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, but I’m glad that four years of hard work have finally come to an end,” said computer engineering graduate Akilah Dixon, from Land O’ Lakes, Florida. “It’s just an exciting feeling that I cannot describe.”

Florida Poly provides STEM-focused high school students an alternative: opportunities for a dynamic, research-driven, hands-on education in science, technology, engineering and math.

“As you prepare for the next chapter, remember that success is not just about intelligence or talent. It’s about grit, adaptability to change, and an unrelenting commitment to growth,” University President Devin Stephenson said to the graduates.

Florida Polytechnic University is ranked the No. 1 public college in the Southeast for four consecutive years and a top 20 public engineering program without a Ph.D. for two years.

“The world will present obstacles, but you have already proven during your time at Florida Poly that you have the tenacity to overcome them, he continues.”

At the end of the speech, he enthusiastically encouraged the new graduates to “go change the world.”

