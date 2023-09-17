Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico Orlando’s satellite campus set to build new aerospace lab

ORLANDO, Fla. — A satellite campus in Orlando is building a new aerospace lab for its engineering students.

Officials from the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico broke ground on the new lab that’ll offer specialized tracks like unmanned aerial systems design and propulsion system design.

The university’s president says he wants his students to keep up with Central Florida’s growing aerospace industry.

“Central Florida has become an innovation hub. Leading research and technology in all fields related to aerospace engineering,” said Ernesto Martinez, president of Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico.

The lab is expected to be completed by next fall.

