Pool company owner sentenced to 18 years in prison for defrauding Florida homeowners, AG says

ORLANDO, Fla. — The owner of a pool company accused of defrauding Florida homeowners of more than a million dollars is now serving an 18-year prison sentence.

According to court records, Ricardo Duerto ran Villa Pavers and Pools.

State officials said he defrauded nearly 100 homeowners in multiple counties, including Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Building a pool is an expensive undertaking and some families may save for years to build their dream pool. This shady contractor took advantage of nearly 100 Florida homeowners, including seniors, trying to buy a pool—causing more than $1 million in losses. Thanks to our Statewide Prosecutors, this contractor will serve a lengthy prison sentence for ripping off Floridians.”

Duerto collected large deposits from his victims but never finished the job he was paid to do.

