Popular airline returns to Central Florida airport

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — JetBlue is returning to Daytona Beach International Airport.

The airline’s first new flight from New York’s JFK arrived Thursday morning in Daytona Beach.

Officials said the arrival was marked by a water cannon salute, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and an aircraft tour, celebrating JetBlue’s renewed service to the area.

JetBlue will offer daily nonstop flights to New York and Boston, providing travelers with more options and boosting local tourism.

