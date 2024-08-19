Popular downtown Winter Park restaurant to reopen

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular downtown Winter Park restaurant said it will reopen after temporarily closing.

Garp & Fuss, which is at North Park and East avenues, announced on Facebook that it will reopen soon but did not provide a reopening date.

“We are super excited to bring back your favorites and some great new additions,” the post said. “Stay tuned for updates.”

Read: See the changes coming to downtown Orlando’s Church Street Station

Channel 9 has reached out to the restaurant to ask about its reopening date and any possible changes.

Check back for updates on this story.

Read: Supermoon to rise Monday: What you need to know

See a map of the restaurant below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group