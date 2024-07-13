Popular Sixty Vines restaurant to open new location in Orlando’s Dr. Phillips area

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The restaurant chain that’s been wildly successful in Winter Park will try its hand in the Dr. Phillips area.

Sixty Vines announced July 10 in a news release its second local eatery will open at Plaza Venezia at 7760 West Sand Lake Road where Roy’s Restaurant used to be later this summer. An exact date was not given.

The new Sixty Vines will have 11,000 square feet, considerably larger than the 7,097-square-foot space at its 110 Orlando Ave. spot. The Winter Park location opened in 2020 two weeks before the Covid-19 shutdown and managed to survive the pandemic.

