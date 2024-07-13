Florida Aquarium challenges people to go plastic-free this month

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Aquarium joins a nationwide ecochallenge during July.

The challenge will promote sustainability all month long with the Plastic Free Ecochallenge.

The aquarium joins other zoos, aquariums and conservation organizations to participate.

People can help reduce single-use plastic by keeping streets and oceans clean.

The Florida Aquarium partnered with food, beverage and retail companies to sponsor these initiatives:

Plastic-free beverages

The Florida Aquarium now uses recyclable glass and aluminum bottles in Cafe Ray.

Sustainable food and catering

The aquarium serves sustainable seafood and provides unserved food to Feeding Tampa Bay.

It sources local event vendors’ food, wine, beer, and coffee.

Shop sustainably

The Florida Aquarium sells stuffed animals made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

It also offers reusable cloth bags instead of plastic bags in the gift shop.

Community cleanups

Volunteers joined The Florida Aquarium for Party for the Planet environmental stewardship events.

They removed 4,000 pounds of trash from local parks and waterways.

