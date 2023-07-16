Popular steakhouse chain to open new location in Central Florida, hiring new positions

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — New restaurant alert!

Outback Steakhouse is set to open a new location in Kissimmee.

The restaurant will welcome its first guests on Monday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on July 19 at 10:30 a.m.

On the grand opening day, Outback Steakhouse will donate up to five thousand dollars of proceeds to Give Kids the World Village, a Kissimmee resort that gives free week-long vacations to critically ill children and their loved ones.

The new location at 8005 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway will replace the one in West Irlo Bronson.

“We are thrilled about our relocation, its enhancements, and the opportunity to deepen our roots in the community,” said Jacob Dean, owner of the new restaurant.

The Kissimmee steakhouse will feature an innovative interior design, new equipment, and a modernized concept.

Guests can grab a drink on a marble Coral Reef bar with LED lighting while enjoying grilled steak.

Also, the restaurant will be more spacious, with over 50 tables, more than the standard Outback Steakhouse locations.

Those looking for a job are encouraged to apply, as the restaurant has open positions.

Click here to apply.

