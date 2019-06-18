Popularity prompts Hagrid's motorbike coaster to open later in day, Universal says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just days after people waited more than 10 hours to ride Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, park officials announced the ride will open later in the day.
The ride at Islands of Adventure in Orlando opened Thursday to huge crowds who swarmed the park.
“Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure is even more popular than we could have imagined, and we’ve been working hard to make sure everyone who wants to ride, gets to do so,” officials with Universal Orlando Resort wrote in a news release.
Park officials said the ride will open at midday for the next couple of weeks.
“We’ve been managing through significant weather delays and running the attraction well beyond regular park hours to accommodate our guests,” the release said. “Our team needs to take care of the ride’s daily maintenance and technical support.”
Park officials said visitors should enjoy the rest of Universal’s Islands of Adventure in the morning and check in with the operations team for daily updates.
The world's first "story coaster" is a one-of-a-kind roller coaster that moves forward and backward through the Forbidden Forest in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.
