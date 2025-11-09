Porch fire in Daytona Beach spreads flames to house and attic

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Idlewild Drive in Daytona Beach, where smoke and flames were found on the porch and had spread into the house and attic.

All residents evacuated safely before the fire teams arrived, with no reported injuries. The Daytona Beach Fire Department sent multiple units to fight the fire, and the Red Cross is helping seven individuals affected.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the State Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives.

Thanks to the swift response of the Daytona Beach Fire Department and the safe evacuation of all residents, no injuries occurred during the incident.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

