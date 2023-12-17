Port Canaveral is adding EV Fast-Charging to the Port’s parking options

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The new Florida Power & Light EVolution® Level 3 fast chargers will be located at the Port’s “Cove” area.

FPL said the chargers can fully charge an electric vehicle in an hour.

Port Canaveral partnered with FPL to bring six FPL EVolution® Level 3 fast charging stations to the Port.

The new chargers will offer other opportunities to charge your electric vehicles at the Port.

The Port currently has charging stations on its Level 2 parking garage.

At its December meeting, the Canaveral Port Authority Board approved the Commissioners’ agreement.

“We’re delighted to incorporate these charging stations into the publicly accessible infrastructure at Port Canaveral,” stated Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray. “This initiative underscores our commitment to provide our guests and visitors with a high-quality customer experience while at the Port.”

The six new charging stations are expected to be up and running in less than a year.

The Port will also offer a compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards charging spot.

“This initiative to install fast chargers is an opportunity for the Port to meet the needs of the growing population of EV drivers in our state and continue to create awareness for the benefits of going electric,” said Martinez. “We’re excited to work with the Port to bring convenient, fast charging to guests and patrons.”

