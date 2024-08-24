Port Canaveral leaders eye space on south side for next cruise terminal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Canaveral Port Authority commissioners, who voted 4-1 on Aug. 21 to reverse their decision to build another cruise terminal at North Cargo Berth 8, may revert to their older plans to build the next cruise terminal on the south side.

The reversal happened because state officials objected to the use of North Cargo Berth 8 for a cruise terminal rather than commercial spaceflight-related infrastructure.

Read: NASA decides to keep 2 astronauts in space until February, nixes return on troubled Boeing capsule

“I want to underscore how much we really do work with commercial spaceflight,” Commissioner Wayne Justice told Orlando Business Journal. “We have an average of about two Falcon 9 lifts from the barge per week. We’re intimately part of this industry.”

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group