Port Canaveral passenger traffic hits record high as growth continues

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Port Canaveral is experiencing record growth, with 8.6 million passengers so far this year, as highlighted in a State-of-the-Port address held Wednesday in Brevard.

Port officials project that passenger numbers could reach 9 million by 2026, indicating a continued upward trend for the port.

Cruise revenue for 2025 has already surpassed $182 million, underscoring the port’s substantial economic impact.

The port is undergoing expansion, with current projects totaling $912 million, which are expected to enhance its capacity and facilities further.

