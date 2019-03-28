Port Orange nursing assistant arrested, loses license for allegedly beating boy with special needs

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A special needs nursing assistant has been arrested after allegedly beating up a 12-year-old boy battling a rare genetic condition while under her supervision in April of 2018.
Julie Carter had been employed with Maxim Healthcare Services when she was hired by a mother to help provide home care for her son who has COACH syndrome, which is a rare condition that affects the brain and liver.
An arrest affadavit obtained by Channel 9 shows the mother of the victim eventually decided to review surveillance video inside her residence where she observed Carter "striking, kicking and pushing her son throughout a four-hour period."
Police also reviewed surveillance and found Carter "forcefully slammed the victim's head toward the floor," and also "put a food dish down and smacked the vicitim in the face while feeding him," according to the affadavit.
Officials said there were also instances where she "violently and forcefully pushes the victim off the couch to the ground" and another where the victim's "head can be seen striking the leg of an ottoman."
An order that was recently signed officially revoked Carter's nursing license.
While she initally faced battery and felony abuse charges, Carter eventually had her charges reduced and was found guilty on two misdemeanor charges of battery.
She received 12 months probation.
The victim was checked out and found to have no injuries.
