Port Orange officer hit by suspect in stolen vehicle, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A suspect in a stolen vehicle fled from officers on Friday, the Port Orange Police Department said.

Police discovered the vehicle at the Sunrise Pointe Apartment Complex and tried to stop the driver.

According to a news release, one of the officers was hit by the vehicle, and a patrol car was also hit.

Police said the driver ran out of the car onto the 3800 block of Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Law enforcement was then able to catch the suspect.

The department said all of the police officers were alright.

Traffic may be backed up in the area.

See a map of the location below:

