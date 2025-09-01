Port Orange police shoot man during call

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police confirmed on social media that there was an officer-involved shooting on Monday.

Police said it happened in the area of Chamale Lane and Kerry Court.

According to the department, officers were there in reference to a suicidal person.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to a hospital. His condition is not yet known.

No officers were injured.

No other information has been released yet.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group