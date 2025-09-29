Port Orange’s Halifax Humane Society halting stray animal intake

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Starting Wednesday, the Halifax Humane Society will no longer accept stray animals from the city of Port Orange.

The city says residents who find stray animals will have to bring them to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society at 1200 S. Glencoe Rd. in New Smyrna Beach.

Animal control will also transport any strays it collects to the the Southeast Volusia Humane Society. Owners of those animals will need to go there to reclaim them.

The Southeast Volusia Humane Society is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

You can reach them by calling 386-428-9860 or emailing info@sevhumanesociety.org

