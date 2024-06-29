Porter Airlines to add new Canadian flight to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Porter Airlines will soon ramp up its capacity in Florida, including adding a new flight from Orlando to Nova Scotia, Canada.

The low-cost Canadian airline will add service from Orlando International Airport to Halifax Stanfield International Airport, on Dec. 6, along with up to 14 weekly departures on existing routes to Toronto Pearson International Airport and Ottawa International Airport. Toronto-based Porter first launched local service to Toronto and Ottawa last November.

“We experienced a strong response to our Florida service last winter,” Kevin Jackson, president of Porter Airlines, said in a news release. “Now, we’re providing our passengers with substantially more flight options to meet their Florida travel plans this winter, including departures from four major Canadian airports.”

