  • Portion of Winter Park shopping plaza collapses, traps one person in rubble

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - One person was rescued from debris after a portion of a Winter Park shopping plaza collapsed Monday night, Winter Park firefighters said.

    Firefighters said they responded to the plaza near the intersection of Lakemont Avenue and Aloma Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

    They said one person was safely rescued from the debris.

    Investigators are looking into the cause of the collapse. The plaza is currently under renovation.

