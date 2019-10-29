Portion of Winter Park shopping plaza collapses, traps one person in rubble

WINTER PARK, Fla. - One person was rescued from debris after a portion of a Winter Park shopping plaza collapsed Monday night, Winter Park firefighters said.
Firefighters said they responded to the plaza near the intersection of Lakemont Avenue and Aloma Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
They said one person was safely rescued from the debris.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the collapse. The plaza is currently under renovation.
