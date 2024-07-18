Positive COVID-19 cases increase in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rates of COVID-19 have surged in Florida over recent weeks, according to new figures from the state’s Department of Health.

During that time, three times as many patients have tested positive for COVID in Central Florida.

“It’s all related to the new variant KP3,” Dr. Tim Hendrix with Advent Health Centra Care, said. “Severity, hospitalization, etc., does not seem to be any worse than normal.”

Dr. Hendrix told us new variants will continue to be detected.

He went on to say that an increase in positive cases is expected, especially after recent holidays like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

“People are traveling, they’re coming together, they’re exchanging these viruses,” Dr. Hendrix said.

In our tri-county area this year, Orange County saw 912 positive COVID-19 cases in May and 2,360 in June.

Osceola County saw 272 positive cases in May and 663 in June. Seminole County saw 271 positive cases in May and 661 in June.

“We’re seeing those affects here,” Dr. Hendrix said. “People are coming into Centra Care with fever, body aches, and flu-like symptoms. They’re testing positive for COVID.”

Dr. Hendrix said people need to continue washing their hands and staying home if they’re sick.

“Avoid the public, avoid from transmitting to other people,” Dr. Hendrix said. “No real concerns with things getting worse.”

Doctors said if you are symptomatic the best thing you can do is get tested. It may not always be COVID, it could be the flu or even strep throat because those viruses are out there circulating as well.

