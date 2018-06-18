  • Possible sinkhole causes part of Leesburg road to cave in

    By: Jason Kelly

    LEESBURG, Fla. - A possible sinkhole that caused part of a Leesburg road to cave in was being filled Monday afternoon.

    The hole opened on Arlington Ridge Boulevard in the Arlington Ridge retirement community, near Highway 27 and County Road 48.

    The homeowners association has it under control and is trying repair it, Leesburg City Manager Al Minner said.

    George Flint, an HOA spokesman, said crews are in the process of filling the hole with dirt.

    The hole was first reported Sunday morning and the road was immediately closed, Flint said.

    It's unknown when the road will reopen.

