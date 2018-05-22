  • Possible sinkholes swallow field at Marion County high school

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    OCALA, Fla. - Several depressions have formed at a Marion County high school, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed.

    Eyewitness News received a news tip at 8:30 a.m. that sinkholes had formed at Forest High School.

    Kevin Christian, with the Marion County School District, said the depressions are 15 to 20 feet wide and in a designated retention area, adjacent to the students parking lot.

    "They are not a danger to anyone right now. We are thankful for that," said Lauren Lettelier, with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

    No evacuations are underway.

    Photos: Possible sinkholes at Forest High School

    Officials will be called in to determine if the depressions are sinkholes.

    Some parts of Central Florida have had up to a foot of rain the last 10 days, and several sinkholes have formed in the area.

    Eyewitness News reported Monday that four new sinkholes opened up in The Villages -- the same area that saw sinkholes in February.

