Possible sinkholes swallow field at Marion County high school

OCALA, Fla. - Several depressions have formed at a Marion County high school, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed.
Eyewitness News received a news tip at 8:30 a.m. that sinkholes had formed at Forest High School.
Kevin Christian, with the Marion County School District, said the depressions are 15 to 20 feet wide and in a designated retention area, adjacent to the students parking lot.
"They are not a danger to anyone right now. We are thankful for that," said Lauren Lettelier, with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
No evacuations are underway.
Officials will be called in to determine if the depressions are sinkholes.
Some parts of Central Florida have had up to a foot of rain the last 10 days, and several sinkholes have formed in the area.
Eyewitness News reported Monday that four new sinkholes opened up in The Villages -- the same area that saw sinkholes in February.
