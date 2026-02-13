Paramedic’s assault conviction sparks call for ambulance safety reforms

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The woman investigators said was sexually assaulted while unconscious in the back of an ambulance is pushing for new requirements for paramedics. We were the first to bring you the story on Eyewitness News at Noon.

Last week, we were in court when former Flagler County paramedic James Melady was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of molesting the woman.

He also has fraud cases pending in Volusia County. The victim told us she’s still traumatized, and we are concealing her identity for her protection.

She told us she didn’t know what happened to her until detectives showed up at her door days after the attack with video evidence.

Her case has already created change in Flagler County; she wants it to go further.

“I had no words. I had no idea it happened. I still would not know what happened had it not been for those detectives,” said the victim.

Demie asks: “So, you had to watch the video?”

“I had to watch the partial video. I wouldn’t let them go on after I saw my tattoo; I didn’t want to see any more. But in court, I had to watch my private parts be on display for a room full of people over and over and over again,” said the victim.

Demie asks: “What did that feel like for you?”

“It was humiliating,” said the victim.

Talking about what happened to her in the back of an ambulance while she was unconscious was something this victim never wanted to do again. But after her attacker - James Melady was convicted and sentenced - she felt she had a responsibility to protect other people.

“Flagler County has now imposed a new law requiring two people in every ambulance, a camera, and a very in-depth psychiatric evaluation, and I want that to become statewide,” said the victim.

Investigators said the video evidence shows Melady setting up and adjusting a camera before sexually assaulting the victim.

“At the end of the day, he’s a predator. He’s a monster,” said the victim.

Melady is also accused of defrauding multiple victims while they were in his ambulance. Detectives said he stole debit cards and other personal information and used that to make fraudulent purchases. That case is still pending in Volusia County.

