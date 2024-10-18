Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 gets first advisories from the NHC

ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 got its first advisory Friday evening from the National Hurricane Center.

Severe Weather Center Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said potential Tropical Cyclone 15 is moving west toward Belize and will not impact us.

According to the National Hurricane Center, potential Tropical Cyclone 15 is expected to bring heavy rainfall to portions of Belize and Mexico.

