Power outage cancels classes at Brevard County school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Classes are canceled Friday at a Brevard County school because of a power outage.

Brevard Public Schools officials said the cause of the power outage at Jefferson Middle School is unknown, but it will not be able to be fixed on Friday.

“Florida Power & Light is working on a damaged transformer that has caused the school to only have limited power, no phone service, no internet, and no air conditioning,” district officials said.

Officials said parents can come to the school as early as 10 a.m. to pick up their students and that school buses will take riders home for the day.

District officials said school staff will stay with students as long as needed.

