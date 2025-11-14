Precautionary boil water notice issued for Oviedo homes after water main shutdown

OVIEDO, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for homes along Oak Drive and Orange Avenue in Oviedo today due to a water main shutdown for rerouting.

The City of Oviedo announced that the precautionary measure was necessary after a water main in the area had to be shut down to reroute a city water main.

Homeowners in the affected area have already been notified either in person or through a notice left at their front door by utility staff.

Testing will be conducted on water samples, and the boil water notice will be lifted once the water is deemed clear.

Residents are advised to follow guidelines on how to handle a boil water notice, which can be found on the city’s website.

