Precious Moments in store for guests as SeaWorld announces exclusive event

ORLANDO, Fla. — As part of its ongoing 60th anniversary celebrations, SeaWorld Orlando is offering guests an exclusive event sure to be filled with Precious Moments to last a lifetime.

SeaWorld is welcoming Precious Moments master sculptor, Hiko Maeda, for an exclusive signing event featuring a special limited-release SeaWorld-themed figurine.

Precious Moments, renowned for its cherished giftware, has created a limited-release figurine, titled “Sea a World of Wonder,” to commemorate SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary.

With nearly four decades of sculpting experience and training under the original Precious Moments master sculptor, Hiko Maeda is a master of his craft and been part of designing figurines that have been an important part of people’s lives.

The limited-edition figurine, titled “Sea a World of Wonder,” is a SeaWorld exclusive and is priced at $219.99 plus tax and can be purchased for the artist to sign.

“Artist signatures are only available with the purchase of a SeaWorld exclusive Precious Moments figurine,” according to a news release.

Annual Pass Members can save up to 20% on this unique collectible and guests can bring back a previously purchased figurine to have it signed.

Maeda will be at Under the Sun at the Waterfront Shoppes on May 31 and June 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the signing.

CLICK HERE for more information on this event.

