President Trump to talk Medicare during Thursday visit to The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak in The Villages Thursday morning to go over his plans to strengthen Medicare.
Thursday's announcement in Central Florida's largest active-adult retirement community is the latest part of a plan the White House has been rolling out for months.
Trump is pushing for more medical telehealth services, which is care delivered by phone or other digital platforms. The White House has said this would cut costs by directly lowering the number of expensive emergency rooms visits by patients.
In turn, officials said the lower cost would help with the program's finances.
The Trump administration also says under his order, there will be more plan choices in 2020 than in 2018. They said the overall goal is to reduce the cost of premiums and deductibles for overall doctors visits.
The visit comes during a tense time in Washington, D.C. Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry was launched after a whistleblower contacted members of Congress with concerns about a phone call Trump made in July to the president of Ukraine.
