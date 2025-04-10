President trump’s NASA pick asked about the moon, Mars, and Musk during senate confirmation hearing.

, Fla. — This Wednesday, tech billionaire Jared Isaacman took questions from members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

He told them, “I want to assure you and this committee that I want to see America win and succeed in space whether that be the moon, mars, low-earth-orbit, beyond.

I don’t want to see us in second place.” U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas asked Isaacman about his priorities should he be confirmed.

At one point Senator Cruz asked, “The notion of the moon as a steppingstone is explicitly in the law. Do you acknowledge that sir?” Isaacman responded, “Yes, I do Senator.”

But Isaacman who’s flown two private astronaut missions with SpaceX, essentially told senators NASA doesn’t have to shoot for the moon and the expense of mars exploration.

He said, “I think it’s imperative that we do both. I think that’s what NASA was created to do. I would love nothing more than to see this crew to get around the moon, for us to land on the moon, figure out its scientific, economic, national security value while we’re also charting a course in line with President Trump’s vision to plant the stars and stripes on mars.”

When Isaacman was asked about his relationship with Elon Musk, he told senators his loyalty is to this nation, the space agency, and its world-changing mission.

