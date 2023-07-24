Probation officer accused of stealing pain pills from Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida Department of Corrections probation officer is accused of stealing from an apartment in Altamonte Springs.

Police said probation officer Elizabeth Holliman was arrested after stealing someone’s Hydrocodone pills, a prescribed pain medication.

Officers said they were called for reports of a theft Sunday at the Los Altos Apartment community.

Police said they made contact with Holliman as she was seen leaving the victim’s apartment.

According to a report, Holliman was “wearing street clothes and did not have appropriately displayed credentials.”

Police said she also tried to hide from the officer’s sight as they approached, and several pills were found on the ground where she was standing.

Holliman told officers that she “was visiting the victim to discuss early probation termination but could not explain the pills or the reason for attempting to conceal herself from the officer.”

Records show Holliman was arrested and charged with larceny grand theft of a controlled substance, obstructing justice tampering with evidence, and drug possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

