Program offers Parramore residents down payment assistance

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando made a move to help Parramore residents have a chance to own their own piece of the neighborhood through a down payment assistance program.
Lentonearl Burks and his friends spent the day playing checkers on Lee Avenue.
All around, homes are being built on Lee and Short avenues complete with for sale signs.
“This is what we really need,” Burks said.
In May, city officials decided to build seven new homes for a total of 17, bringing the budget up to $4 million.
The goal: Build, sell and increase homeownership.
“The only way you can truly build wealth is through homeownership,” said Regina Hill, Orlando city commissioner.
The community redevelopment agency has a down payment assistance program. At first, it was primarily for first-time home buyers.
But now, the program gives priority to current, former and displaced Parramore residents.
"There was a time when over 16,000 residents were displaced and moved out of Parramore. And we're trying to make sure as we rebuild that we bring back the residents,” said Hill.
Hill said the program is part of a larger strategy that includes better education, job training and a home buyers club.
"We wanted to make sure that while we're building the buildings, we're also building people and making sure that their income is rising as these city buildings and these developments rise,” said Hill.
