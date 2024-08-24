Project Kuiper: Amazon expands investment in broadband satellites project at Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Amazon is expanding Project Kuiper at the Kennedy Space Center.
The project is now getting an additional $19.5 million investment, bringing its total to nearly $140 million.
The new facility will support the deployment of over 3,000 satellites for Amazon’s broadband network.
Construction will be complete by 2025.
