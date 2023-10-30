‘Project Star’: New UCF program aims to get more counselors into local schools

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new program at the University of Central Florida will help place counselors into Central Florida schools.

The effort is starting with a group of 31 graduate students.

The $5-million program is called “Project Star.”

Eventually, UCF wants to place 220 students in local high-need schools to serve as counselors over the next five years.

The shortage of mental health counselors means some schools might only have one counselor. Others may have none.

“It’s a win-win,” said UCF professor Melissa Zeligman. “Our students are getting to provide services and get their counseling practice. And we get to provide services free of charge to children who likely otherwise wouldn’t receive those services.”

UCF officials hope the program will encourage the grad students to serve in those same communities after they receive their diplomas.

