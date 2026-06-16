Property tax proposal could delay Osceola County road projects, emergency response

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The property tax debate continued in Osceola County on Monday, with the City of St. Cloud and Osceola County each holding workshops to discuss how they could be impacted by property tax reform.

Analysts say the proposal now on the ballot could save homeowners an average of $3,000 every year, but it would also cut revenue flowing to local governments.

State data from the Florida Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic research shows that an estimated 28 percent of homes statewide would pay zero in non-school-related property taxes.

On Monday, Osceola County said a majority of its homes would fall into that category.

The ballot measure needs 60 percent approval to take effect, but would begin by increasing the exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and then increasing it to $250,000 in 2028.

Osceola County officials stated during the workshop on Monday that emergency response times, road construction, and debris collection after hurricanes could be impacted as a result.

According to county officials once the $250,000 exemption takes effect, their revenue would be reduced by about $95 million.

County officials stated they are evaluating what fees can supplement revenue and have already paused projects with ongoing maintenance costs.

Officials also stated that even if they increased the millage rate on taxable properties to the maximum allowed by the state, they still would have no other option but to make cuts.

“This is going to be a tax shift, and people who rent are very likely to see a tax increase,” said Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer.

Janer stated landlords, whose properties would not qualify for the exemption, would likely pass any new increases imposed by local governments on to renters.

“I feel like the tax shift is going to the most vulnerable part of the population,” said Janer, “People really need to understand the ramifications.”

County officials stated dozens of services would likely be impacted including how long it takes to fix the county’s congested roads and how fast first responders can get to your door in an emergency.

“I don’t think we can create new fire stations because we will not be able to staff them,” said Osceola County Commissioner Brandon Arrington, “It’s going to be hard with the growth rate that we’ve seen. There’s no way to think we can add anything, let alone just to keep what we have.”

During the meeting Monday, Osceola County Commissioner Ricky Booth also expressed concern about the impact on already congested roads. He stated the road program would be set back years and suggested the state should give local governments an option to stop development in the interim.

“These road programs just went from five-year, ten year, 15 year to now 20, 30, 40 year build out,” said Booth.

St. Cloud also discussed the potential impact during a property tax reform workshop Monday.

According to the city, in fiscal year 2028/2029, the $250,000 exemption would result in $13.73 million loss in property tax revenues.

The city said they are evaluating ways to cut costs and continue providing essential services. However, data published on their website shows the city is already spending more than it brings in to fund public safety.

According to that data, the 2026 public safety budget is approximately $58 million with about 32 million in ad valorem taxes collected in 2026.

You can explore the data yourself by clicking the link here.

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