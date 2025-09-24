Property taxes to rise in Seminole County to fund public services

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Seminole County will see a property tax increase of over ten percent, as commissioners have approved the hike to fund essential services.

The tax increase will affect homeowners with properties valued at $300,000, resulting in an additional $150 per year in taxes.

The revenue generated from this increase will be allocated to public safety, 911 communications, road maintenance, and other vital services.

The taxes go into effect Oct. 1.

