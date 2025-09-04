Proposed fire fee hike could impact Marion County homeowners

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County residents may face an increase in their annual fire assessment fee, which will range from approximately $200 to $284 per home.

The proposed increase in the fire assessment fee is not linked to property values and is intended to cover the fire department’s broad range of services.

Chief James Banta stated that the additional funds would support various services the fire department offers.

Marion County Commissioners will hold a series of public budget hearings starting tonight to discuss the proposed fee increase.

The commissioners are expected to vote on the fire assessment fee next Wednesday, which will determine if the proposed increase will be implemented.

