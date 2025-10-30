Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of UCF ‘upskirt’ videos

ORLANDO, Fla. — Prosecutors have dropped their case against a man who was accused by UCF students of filming up womens’ skirts at the main campus library.

Yeonsoo Lee, 23, was arrested back in August after a woman said she noticed a cell phone camera pointed up her skirt while she was studying on the fifth floor of the library.

One witness told police that he saw Lee showing the video to others and heard him claim that taking such videos was his “job,” a report said.

Lee did not have a prior criminal record and had been ordered to stay away from the library while his charges were pending.

Prosecutors filed a “no information” notice last month, which typically happens when not enough evidence is presented for them to make a case or when the victim or key witnesses decide to not cooperate.

“From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution,” the note said.

WFTV reached out to State Attorney Monique Worrell’s office for a more specific explanation.

